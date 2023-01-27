There are nine American Pie movies, but only four that matter: the ones with Jennifer Coolidge. The actress played Stifler’s mom / pop culture’s #1 MILF in 1999’s American Pie, 2001’s American Pie 2, 2003’s American Wedding, and 2012’s American Reunion, and unlike Eugene Levy, god bless him, she skipped the American Pie Presents movies. But now that she’s won every award imaginable for The White Lotus, could she use her power to make a fifth American Pie movie? Her co-star Tara Reid hopes so.

“First of all, I’m so proud and happy for Jennifer Coolidge, who’s probably one of the coolest women and people in the world. She’s truly a comedic genius without even trying. And she’s so sweet,” Reid said during an interview on Australian TV show Studio 10. “She loved American Pie. We all did.”

In her Golden Globes acceptance speech, Coolidge mentioned the many American Pie sequels (“I’m still going for six or seven, whatever they want”), which delighted Reid. “When she said that, we were all like, ‘Yay! You’re a powerful woman right now. Push it forward.’ So let’s see what we can do with that one,” she said.

There’s so many more American Pie stories left to tell: American Recession; Death of the American Pie Dream; Canadian Pie. That’s the Schitt’s Creek / American Pie crossover. Or maybe round up the ol’ gang — Stifler, Jim, Michelle, Nadia, etc. — and put them in a White Lotus. Now there’s an idea worth raising a glass to.

Just got an email that the AMERICAN PIE movies are now on Peacock and I have simply no choice but to share this wonderful video again https://t.co/DfOOEkonFP — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) March 31, 2021

(Via the Daily Mail)