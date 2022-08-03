Jennifer Coolidge‘s first credited on-screen role was on a little show called Seinfeld. Pretty good! She continued to work throughout the mid-1990s — usually as characters with reductive names like “Hottie Cop” and “Woman at Football Game” — before her breakout performance in 1999’s American Pie as Stifler’s mom, who famously has got it going on. A year later, Coolidge made her Christopher Guest movie debut in Best in Show, leading to future scene-stealing parts in A Mighty Wind and For Your Consideration, and a year after that came Legally Blonde. She was also nominated for her first Emmy this year for playing a distraught vacationer on The White Lotus.

But to many, she’s still cinema’s second most “MILF” (Mrs. Robinson is obviously number one), a designation that Coolidge seems to enjoy. “I got a lot of play at being a MILF and I got a lot of sexual action from American Pie. There were so many benefits to doing that movie. I mean, there would be like 200 people that I would have never have slept with, she told Variety.

You probably know this already, but it’s worth repeating: Jennifer Coolidge is the best.

Jennifer Coolidge on the benefits of being a MILF in #AmericanPie: "There would be like 200 people that I would never have slept with!" https://t.co/FhlBAoU12a pic.twitter.com/8aUeuzmgEB — Variety (@Variety) August 3, 2022

Coolidge also told Variety about the “one thing” she’s done “really right” in her life. “I’ve picked great friends. If [The White Lotus creator Mike White] was never successful, and we just did White Lotus as a play in a little theater where everyone paid 10 bucks to see it, it would still be one of the greatest things that ever happened to me. Because it was a killer job that no one else thought I could do,” she said.

The White Lotus season two premieres in October.

(Via Variety)