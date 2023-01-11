The White Lotus star Jennifer Coolidge’s delightful acceptance speech for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie at the 2022 Emmys was interrupted by the play-off music. She handled it like a pro, but pop culture’s proudest MILF finally got the chance to finish her speech during the 2023 Golden Globes.

“The hook came out at the last thing I got an award at, this giant hook… I thought it left when vaudeville ended, but this hook came out and took me off the stage at the Emmys,” Coolidge said. “And I didn’t get to say what I really wanted to say, which is, I didn’t get to say: Mike White.” The White Lotus creator was in tears through the speech.

Jennifer Coolidge making Mike White cry through her kind words is so touching. Now everyone wants her to come to the party! #TheWhiteLotus #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/IX2CJnXAp0 — Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) January 11, 2023

Coolidge also joked about — spoiler alert — her character on the HBO limited series being killed off. “Mike White, you have given me hope for… you have given me a beginning, even if this is the end, because you did kill me off,” she said. “But it doesn’t matter, because even if this is the end, you have changed my life in a million different ways. My neighbors are speaking to me, things like that.”

You can watch Coolidge’s acceptance speech below.

