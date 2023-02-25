Jennifer Coolidge is more popular than she’s ever been now, and with good reason. She’s always been a welcome presence, but The White Lotus gave her the role she’s always deserved, albeit one she almost turned down. In fact, in an alternate timeline where the multiverse is real, there may be one where she popped up in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

In a new piece by The Hollywood Report (in a bit caught by The AV Club), credited Ant-Man 3 screenwriter Jeff Loveness revealed that at one point they were considering casting the Legally Blonde vet in a small role. She would have played Linda, a woman that Michael Douglas’ Hank Pym dated during the 30-year span when his wife (Michelle Pfeiffer) was trapped in the Quantum Realm.

“But Linda never made it, and Jennifer Coolidge, I don’t think she ever got a call,” Loveness said. He then joked,“We’ll save her for next time. I’m sure she’ll wind up in the MCU, sometime. She can be Doctor Doom.”

Coolidge, of course, probably doesn’t need Marvel. She’s doing just fine as she is. Sure enough, her White Lotus character, Tanya McQuoid, even inspired a legion of people dressed like her at Mardia Gras.

