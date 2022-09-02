In David Fincher’s 2014 psychological thriller Gone Girl, Nick Dunne, played by Ben Affleck, calls his wife Amy (Rosamund Puke) a “c*nt,” “delusional,” and “insane,” and although he once loved her, that affection only led to resentment and them trying to control each other. Amy’s response: “That’s marriage.”

Affleck quoted one of his movies during his wedding to Jennifer Lopez, but unfortunately, it wasn’t this one. Instead, he chose a less-amusing option from Live by Night, a box office flop that he wrote, directed, and starred in. The line: “This is heaven. Right here. We’re in it now.” Lopez called it “one of my favorite lines that Ben wrote from a movie he directed called Live By Night,” she revealed in her “On the JLo” newsletter. “He also said it the night of our wedding reception in his speech, and I thought… how perfect.”

Lopez shared more details about the wedding:

“The truth is everyone’s story is different and we all have our paths to travel. No two people are the same. But for us, this was perfect timing. Nothing ever felt more right to me, and I knew we were finally ‘settling down’ in a way you can only do when you understand loss and joy and you are battle tested enough to never take the important things for granted or let the silly insignificant nuisances of the day get in the way of embracing every precious moment. We find ourselves in that long-desired time of life: having gratitude for all that life has shown us, even its trials and tribulations. That night really was heaven…”

That sounds heavenly, but it could have been better. Hear me out:

PASTOR: “Do you take this woman to be your wife, to live together in matrimony, to love her, to honor her, to comfort her, and to keep her in sickness and in health, forsaking all others, for as long as you both shall live?”

AFFLECK: “Gobble gobble.”

Now that’s romance.

(Via “On the JLo”)