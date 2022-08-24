Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married (yes, again) in Georgia this weekend. Mazel tov to the happy couple! The ceremony was officiated by podcaster Jay Shetty (no word on whether the wedding was sponsored by MeUndies or BlueChew), while the guest list included Matt Damon, Jimmy Kimmel, George Clooney, Renee Zellweger, Jane Fonda, and Kevin Smith. Affleck and the Clerks filmmaker have known each other since 1995, when Affleck was cast in Mallrats. They had a falling out, but patched things up thanks to Conan the Barbarian (Affleck made a cameo in 2019’s Jay and Silent Bob Reboot).

“Hands down, [it was] one of the five most beautiful moments I’ve ever experienced in my life, and it had nothing to do with me,” Smith told People about the wedding. “I know them, and so it makes it warm and wonderful. But even if I didn’t know these two — but I just knew the story and the history — it was so incredibly beautiful.”

Smith said Affleck “never looked better than he’s looked his entire life,” and that the actor was “radiating f*cking joy as he looked down the aisle and saw the woman of his dreams coming toward him, and she radiated it right back.” Everyone in attendance wore white, including Smith in his trademark shorts and backwards baseball cap, as seen below.

If only they made jorts in white.

(Via People)