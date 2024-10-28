If Bruce Springsteen was born to run (and tour forever), then Jeremy Allen was born to play Bruce Springsteen. 20th Century Studios has released the first image from Deliver Me From Nowhere, which stars The Bear actor as The Boss during the making of his hauntingly sparse 1982 album, Nebraska.

You can see the photo below.

“Beginning production on this film is an incredibly humbling and thrilling journey,” Cooper said in a statement. “Bruce Springsteen’s Nebraska has profoundly shaped my artistic vision. The album’s raw, unvarnished portrayal of life’s trials and resilience resonates deeply with me. Our film aims to capture that same spirit, bringing Warren Zanes’ compelling narrative of Bruce’s life to the screen with authenticity and hope, honoring Bruce’s legacy in a transformative cinematic experience. It has been a great pleasure to collaborate with Bruce and Jon [Landau] as I tell their story, and their creative energy fuels every part of this journey.”

Deliver Me From Nowhere also stars Paul Walter Hauser as guitar tech Mike Batlan; Odessa Young as Faye, a formative love interest in Springsteen’s life; Stephen Graham as Springsteen’s father; and Johnny Cannizzaro as E Street Band member Stevie Van Zandt. A release date has not been announced yet.