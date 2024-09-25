While many veteran rock acts are hanging their mics up, Bruce Springsteen refuses to even consider it. Back in August, the “Born In The U.S.A.” musician shut down retirement whispers on stage with the E Street Band.

Today (September 24), Bruce Springsteen doubled down on his stance in the official trailer for Road Diary. In the teaser, Springsteen reflects on his monumental career and as the idea is brought out he sets the record straight. “I plan on continuing until the wheels fall off,” he said. “And for as long as the audience will follow me. It’s my job.”

Come October 25, fans will be invited to experience Springsteen’s life on the road in a way never seen before thanks to director Thom Zimmy. At the 2024 Toronto Film Festival, Springsteen’s highly anticipated documentary made its initial debut. Now, Hulu and Disney+ users will get the chance to watch it next month. For those who had the chance to catch Bruce Springsteen And The E Street Band live over the last year or so, the movie promises to round out your in-person experience.

Watch the trailer for Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen And The E Street Band above.

Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen And The E Street Band will be available on is set to premiere on Disney+ and Hulu beginning on October 25. Find more information here.