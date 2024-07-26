The Boss, meet The Bear.

As part of Jeremy Allen White‘s preparation to play Bruce Springsteen in Deliver Me From Nowhere, a biopic about the making of 1982’s acoustic classic Nebraska, he’s been communicating with the New Jersey legend. While talking to Variety at a pre-Olympics party in Paris, The Bear star shared that he and Springsteen have now “texted and emailed.” (Springsteen is “a boss” at texting, in case you were wondering.) They’re hoping to meet for the first time after the billionaire’s sold-out show at London’s Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

“I’m really excited to see him perform,” White said.

Back in June, Allen White was asked if he’ll do his own singing in the movie. “We’re gonna try. We’re gonna try our best,” he replied.

Allen White sounded nervous about meeting Springsteen, because obviously. You would worry about what to say to the guy who wrote “Thunder Run,” too. “We’ve still got a few things, we’ve got some timing stuff to work out, and I’m trying to have a bit of my own process with it before meeting the man, too,” he said, adding, “I wanna try to have an understanding, so when I meet him, I’ll have a bit of confidence somewhere in me to stand there.”

Deliver Me From Nowhere does not have a release date.