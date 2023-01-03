The new year did not start well for Jeremy Renner. On Sunday, the Oscar-nominated actor was hospitalized after a “traumatic injury” involving a snow plow, which sent him to the ICU. Details at the time were thin on the ground, but now we know more. For one thing, he may have been hurt while being a good Samaritan. For another, his injuries were even worse than previously reported.

As per CNN, Renner was at one of his homes in Washoe County, Nevada, which was hit with three feet of snow. The MCU actor was clearing his driveway so that family members, visiting for the holidays, could leave. His family was with him at the time of the accident, his publicist says. The Reno Gazette Journal reported on Monday that he was assisting a stranded motorist, but that has yet to be confirmed or denied.

It’s still unclear exactly what happened, but an early report claimed that he’d run over one of his legs with the plow. Later it was revealed that he suffered “blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries.” He is currently in the Intensive Care Unit of a hospital, where he is recovering from two separate surgeries, where it’s been reported that he’s in “critical but stable condition.”

More details will surely emerge later, but in the meantime, best of luck to Jeremy Renner.

(Via CNN and Reno Gazette Journal)