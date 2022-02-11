Bringing back characters from the ’90s is quickly becoming a Super Bowl commercial trend, but props to Jim Carrey for going for an unexpected pull from his deep bench of films. In a new ad for Verizon, Carrey reprises his The Cable Guy role to promote the company’s 5G internet service. No longer is Carrey’s character dealing with coaxial cables and mounting satellite dishes. He’s joined the modern world of streaming, but that hasn’t stopped him from still being creepy in the process.

After Verizon shared a brief 10-second teaser, Carrey shared a longer clip on Twitter to promote the upcoming Super Bowl spot:

This Sunday…he’s back… and he just wants to connect! 8^• pic.twitter.com/NZuTldXp5B — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) February 11, 2022

Via Entertainment Weekly:

“Carrey was pretty psyched to do this and felt like this was the right time — you can’t get a better moment than the Super Bowl to do something like this,” McKechnie said. “Hopefully, when the viewers see it, it will feel like a great story both from a cultural standpoint and, in terms of 25 years later, what The Cable Guy ultimately represents.”

Of course, Carrey isn’t the only comedian dusting off an old act. Mike Myers is back for another Super Bowl ad, but this time around, he’s forgoing Wayne’s World and going straight for the world of Austin Powers. Myers plays Dr. Evil in a new commercial for General Motors electric cars, and he’s brought his villainous posse including his son Scott (Seth Green) who’s brought a new addition to the family.

Super Bowl LVI kicks off February 13 on NBC.

(Via Entertainment Weekly)