Mike Myers has entered the streaming wars. The famed Saturday Night Live alum and comedic star of the Austin Power and Shrek films has started production on a new limited series for Netflix called The Pentaverate. The streaming giant announced the series in a press release that touted Myers taking on seven brand new characters for his latest comedy creation that will consist of six 30-minute episodes.

Here’s the official description via Netflix:

What if a secret society of five men has been working to influence world events for the greater good since the Black Plague of 1347? As this new series begins, one unlikely Canadian journalist finds himself embroiled in a mission to uncover the truth and just possibly save the world himself. Remember, the Pentaverate must never be exposed!

While Myers will personally make up the bulk of the cast, The Pentaverate also locked down some strong comedy players, who will help bring the series to life: Ken Jeong, Keegan-Michael Key, Debi Mazar, Richard McCabe, Jennifer Saunders, and Lydia West.

The announcement of The Pentaverate arrives on the heels of Myers’ biggest public appearance yet in recent years. Back in February, he re-teamed with Dana Carvey for a Wayne’s World revival during the Super Bowl that turned out to be an Uber Eats commercial. But, hey, at least the two were talking again after a lengthy falling out that stemmed from Carvey accusing Myers of stealing his Lorne Michaels impression and using it for Dr. Evil in the Austin Powers films.