For seven out of The Office’s nine seasons, Steve Carell’s Michael Scott lorded over John Krasinski’s Jim Halpert, often annoying him, but ultimately leaving Dunder Mifflin on his good side. Now the tables have turned. As per Deadline, Krasinski — who’s added “hot shot film director of popular movies” to his CV in the last few years — has assembled what he call his “dream cast” for his next directorial effort. And among those actors is no less than Carell himself.

Ah, what if one day I could assemble my dream cast? What… IF pic.twitter.com/KAEWdzmn9Y — John Krasinski (@johnkrasinski) January 25, 2022

The movie is called simply If, and while details are scant, Deadline describes it as a “child’s journey to rediscover their imagination.” That doesn’t make it sound much like an absurdist comedy, but with Carell on board, it’s an Office reunion nonetheless. (Krasinski has so far shied away from rounding up his many fellow Office alumni for the four movies he’s directed so far. Rashida Jones did have a small role in his debut, the David Foster Wallace adaptation Brief Interviews with Hideous Men, while Randall Park — who played Steve, Jim’s prank replacement in one episode, found his way into his indie comedy The Hollars.)

But what of the rest of Krasinski’s dream cast? The others include Ryan Reynolds, Brits Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Fiona Shaw, kids Alan Kim (Minari) and Cailey Fleming (The Walking Dead), plus no less than legend Louis Gossett Jr.

Krasinski’s If has a release date of November 17, 2023.

(Via Deadline)