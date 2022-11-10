A few preliminary notes, which we will attack via bullet point because there is no time for paragraphs:

This is the trailer for the fourth movie in the John Wick franchise

The summary of this installment, as per Lionsgate, goes something like this: “With the price on his head ever increasing, Wick takes his fight against the High Table global as he seeks out the most powerful players in the underworld, from New York to Paris to Osaka to Berlin”

It is beyond thrilling to me that a movie franchise that started with Theon Greyjoy from Game of Thrones killing a dog has morphed over the last decade into a worldwide revenge tour against a mysterious organization of assassins that has featured multiple shootouts on horseback and in various discotheques

Below, please join me for a breakdown of this new trailer, which is 149 seconds long and still somehow better than a substantial portion of the full-length movies I’ve seen this year. To be fair, very few of those movies featured Keanu Reeves and Ian McShane having an outdoor rooftop meeting with Bill Skarsgard as a flock of Parisian pigeons flutters away in the background. This is a problem I have had with movies for a while now. I am glad someone finally addressed it.

Grab your black suit and katana. We are diving in.

The action opens in a church with Keanu lighting candles to honor the wife he lost early in the first movie. It’s easy to forget that’s where this all started. He was a legendary assassin who got out of the game to be with his soulmate, she got very sick and gave him a puppy to keep him company when she passed away, Theon and some goons came into his house and stomped the puppy because he was kind of rude to them at a gas station, and now we’re here, hundreds of bodies later, in this church, with Donnie Yen telling John Wick he is going to die.

I wouldn’t change a single thing. Also, I am really nice to people at gas stations now. Not that I was rude before, but still. Can’t be too careful.

Speaking of new cast members in this installment, look at freaking Bill Skarsgard. Look at him. Imagine walking into a meeting with someone and they are just clad in an immaculate creamy white suit with their legs crossed on an immaculate creamy white couch and some sort of goateed goon standing 10 feet away. I would be so excited. And terrified. But mostly excited. The only way it could be better is if he had been introduced with his back to the camera as he stared out the window into a driving rainstorm.

It does look pretty sunny there, though. Maybe the couch was his backup plan. I’m really in no place to question anything going on here as I type this in pajama pants and a fleece pullover with a coffee stain on the sleeve. I would be a terrible villain.

Oh, I forgot to tell you that Bill Skarsgard’s character is named “The Marquis de Gramont,” which is:

Perfect

An absolute delight to hear Ian McShane say out loud

A name you can only get away with if you can pull off that suit

High degree of difficulty here. Proud of everyone involved.

Yes.

YES.

YES.

Very few action movies in the history of film have staged action sequences as well as these suckers, and I am pleased to report that this appears to still be the case. Keanu Reeves drifting through the streets of Paris firing a handgun out of a muscle car that appears to have recently had its driver’s side door ripped off. This is cinema to me.