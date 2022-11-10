Unless you’re Matthew Perry, one of the movie events of 2023 is John Wick: Chapter 4. It was originally supposed to come out in 2021, but then the pandemic (and Tom Cruise) happened. The countdown clock wait was worth it, though, because folks: we’ve got ninjas. Also, Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, Lance Reddick, Ian McShane, Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, and Rina Sawayama, but most importantly, ninjas.

The trailer above begins with John Wick (Reeves) and Caine (Yen) in a church. “Do you think your wife can hear you?” Caine asks. Wick doesn’t, so why bother? “Maybe I’m wrong,” he responds. Instead of a sympathetic reply, Caine says, “You’re going to die.”

From there, we’re treated to about 17 different moments that made me say “f*ck yeah,” including Skarsgård acting more evil than normal (which is impressive, considering he literally played cinema’s most terrifying clown); attack dogs; and Keanu Reeves doing donuts in a car while shooting bad guys with a gun. “Last words, Winston?” Wick asks the Continental Hotel owner. “Just have fun out there.” Good advice.

Here’s the official plot synopsis:

​​John Wick (Keanu Reeves) uncovers a path to defeating the High Table. But before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into foes.

John Wick: Chapter 4 opens on March 24, 2023.