‘Never Say Never’: Keanu Reeves Opened Up About The Ending Of ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’

[This post contains spoilers for John Wick: Chapter 4]

Let’s get right to the question you had after watching John Wick: Chapter 4: how much money is this movie going to make? Wait, not that question (the answer: a lot). The other question. No, not the one about if Winston is John Wick’s father, either (the answer: I’m sure 99 percent he’s not). The question I’m referring to is: is John Wick dead? It sure seems like it, as he’s seen bleeding out on the steps of the Sacré-Cœur, and Winston and the Bowery King visit his tombstone back in New York. But…

“I don’t know, I guess I’m going to have to lean on never say never,” star Keanu Reeves told Entertainment Weekly when asked if John Wick is dead. “I mean, I wouldn’t do a John Wick film without [director] Chad Stahelski. We’d have to see what that looked like… It feels right that John Wick finds peace.”

Reeves also discussed why he wanted to make a fourth John Wick movie.

“We had the opportunity [to do another film] because the [response to] Chapter 3, and we were like, ‘What was the Why?’” he said following Chapter 4‘s South by Southwest premiere. “And when Chad and I were talking, the ‘Why?’ was death — and it was John Wick’s death. For him to get his peace, or freedom, in a way… That was the reason to make the movie. It can’t just be, ‘Let’s do another one.’ It was really about death, or a way of dying.”

Reeves did not answer the most important “why,” however: why wasn’t the Tick Tock Man in Chapter 4?

(Via Variety and Entertainment Weekly)

