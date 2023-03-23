John Wick cannot be stopped. Keanu Reeves’ unretired assassin has spent the past near-decade igniting the box office, one action-packed movie at a time. But Hollywood pundits are predicting that the fourth installment in the hit series, John Wick: Chapter 4, will sell a record number of tickets for the franchise.

As Deadline reports, box office prognosticators are guessing that the newest film in the series — which officially opens on Friday, March 24, with previews beginning on Thursday afternoon — will rake in a whopping $115 million worldwide in its opening weekend. Broken down even further, the movie is estimated to bring in $65 to $70 million in the U.S. and Canada with an additional $45 million from foreign audiences.

According to Deadline, the film is already booked to play in 3,800 theaters with just under half of those (1,675) being “IMAX, premium large format, and motion-enhanced seats (Dbox, 4DX, MX4D)” theaters.

According to Box Office Mojo, each subsequent chapter in the John Wick series has nearly doubled the box office take of its predecessor. Worldwide, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum made a total of just over $328 million. So if the trend continues, the newest film — and what is presumably Reeves’ last go at playing Wick (save for a rumored appearance in the upcoming spin-off) — could be looking at a pretty massive release.

End credits tribute to Lance Reddick #JohnWick4 pic.twitter.com/vnRteG6DyG — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) March 21, 2023

Adding to interest in the film is Ballerina, the upcoming spin-off starring Ana de Armas, and the recent death of Lance Reddick, who played Charon, the concierge at New York City’s criminal-friendly Continental Hotel, in all four films. The movie’s end credits have already been altered in order to dedicate the film to The Wire actor.

(Via Deadline)