Set to arrive later this year, Joker: Folie à Deux is easily one of the most anticipated comic book movies of 2024 as the film is set to bring Joaquin Phoenix back into the title role and introduce Lady Gaga in an all-new spin on Harley Quinn.
Director Todd Phillips is also back in the director’s chair after delivering the original Joker, which took a much more grounded and disturbing dive into the classic character. Not only did the film bring in over a billion dollars at the box office, but it locked down an Oscar win for Phoenix thanks to his visceral and tortured performance.
Now, the two are back for an all-new dive into the twisted psyche of the Joker. Here’s everything we know:
Plot
While not much known is about the plot to Joker: Folie à Deux, the sequel has been rumored to be a musical ever since it was announced. However, just how much it would lean into that concept has been up in the air until recently. According to Variety, the Joker sequel is going to lean very heavily into the genre as the film introduces Lady Gaga’s Harley Quinn into this darker take on the classic Batman villain:
Insiders privy to filming and early versions of Todd Phillips’ eagerly awaited sequel to “Joker” tell Variety the movie leans heavily towards being “mostly a jukebox musical,” as it integrates at least 15 reinterpretations of “very well-known” songs. One is said to be “That’s Entertainment” from the 1953 musical “The Band Wagon,” famously associated with Judy Garland. However, there is a door open for an original song (or two) to be added to the final version. Details regarding who would pen the tracks, or sing the numbers are unknown.
In Batman: The Animated Series, where she practically became a fan-favorite character overnight, Harley Quinn (real name: Harleen Quinzel, because comic books) was the Joker’s therapist before being seduced by clown-faced villain and serving as his sidekick/lover. In recent years, Harley has struck out on her own and become a beloved anti-hero who’s washed her hands of her deranged ex, but the Joker sequel will presumably stick to their twisted courtship.
Cast
Naturally, Joaquin Phoenix is back as Arthur Fleck/Joker. Zazie Beetz is reportedly set to reprise her role as Sophie even though her fate in the original film was ambiguous, but probably not great. However, that about does it for returning characters. For this second romp, Phoenix will be joined by a new ensemble including the intriguing casting of Lady Gaga as the Joker’s number one gal, Harley Quinn. Brendan Gleeson and Catherine Keener will also star in the sequel in unspecified roles.
Release Date
On New Year’s Day 2024, director Todd Phillips confirmed Joker: Folie à Deux will arrive this year, but pretty far down the calendar. The sequel will hit theaters on October 4, which places it directly in awards season. Could Phoenix lock down another Oscar win for his dark and tortured performance as the Clown Prince of Crime, but this time with singing? We’re about to find out, but also don’t rule out Lady Gaga for a potential nom. She reportedly threw herself so deep into the Harley Quinn role that she made everyone on set call her “Lee.”
Trailer
As of this writing, Joker: Folie à Deux does not have a trailer, but that’s about to change very soon. The official Twitter account for the sequel recently shared a new poster featuring Phoenix and Gaga as the Joker and Harley. (Keeping with the film’s musical theme, the two are, of course, dancing.) Along with the poster reveal, the social media account confirmed that the Joker 2 trailer will hit on April 9.
You can see the official poster for Joker: Folie à Deux below:
The world is a stage. Trailer April 9. #JokerMovie pic.twitter.com/FG6PkzJkvi
— Joker Movie (@jokermovie) April 2, 2024
Joker: Folie à Deux arrives in theaters on October 4, 2024.