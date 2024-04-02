Set to arrive later this year, Joker: Folie à Deux is easily one of the most anticipated comic book movies of 2024 as the film is set to bring Joaquin Phoenix back into the title role and introduce Lady Gaga in an all-new spin on Harley Quinn. Director Todd Phillips is also back in the director’s chair after delivering the original Joker, which took a much more grounded and disturbing dive into the classic character. Not only did the film bring in over a billion dollars at the box office, but it locked down an Oscar win for Phoenix thanks to his visceral and tortured performance. Now, the two are back for an all-new dive into the twisted psyche of the Joker. Here’s everything we know:

Plot While not much known is about the plot to Joker: Folie à Deux, the sequel has been rumored to be a musical ever since it was announced. However, just how much it would lean into that concept has been up in the air until recently. According to Variety, the Joker sequel is going to lean very heavily into the genre as the film introduces Lady Gaga’s Harley Quinn into this darker take on the classic Batman villain: Insiders privy to filming and early versions of Todd Phillips’ eagerly awaited sequel to “Joker” tell Variety the movie leans heavily towards being “mostly a jukebox musical,” as it integrates at least 15 reinterpretations of “very well-known” songs. One is said to be “That’s Entertainment” from the 1953 musical “The Band Wagon,” famously associated with Judy Garland. However, there is a door open for an original song (or two) to be added to the final version. Details regarding who would pen the tracks, or sing the numbers are unknown. In Batman: The Animated Series, where she practically became a fan-favorite character overnight, Harley Quinn (real name: Harleen Quinzel, because comic books) was the Joker’s therapist before being seduced by clown-faced villain and serving as his sidekick/lover. In recent years, Harley has struck out on her own and become a beloved anti-hero who’s washed her hands of her deranged ex, but the Joker sequel will presumably stick to their twisted courtship. Cast Naturally, Joaquin Phoenix is back as Arthur Fleck/Joker. Zazie Beetz is reportedly set to reprise her role as Sophie even though her fate in the original film was ambiguous, but probably not great. However, that about does it for returning characters. For this second romp, Phoenix will be joined by a new ensemble including the intriguing casting of Lady Gaga as the Joker’s number one gal, Harley Quinn. Brendan Gleeson and Catherine Keener will also star in the sequel in unspecified roles.