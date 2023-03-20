Has Jordan Peele Already Announced His Next Movie? Yup

Jordan Peele is not only a great filmmaker. He’s also consistent. The filmmaker’s directorial debut, Get Out, which won him an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay, came out in 2017. Two years later came Us. Three years after that, Nope. Peele will continue his “new movie every two or three years” cycle in 2024 with… UNTITLED. OK, that’s not the actual name of the movie, but considering the brevity of his other titles, it could be.

Universal Pictures has scheduled a Dec. 25, 2024 release date for Peele’s untitled fourth feature. No plot details have been revealed. “Additionally, an untitled horror/thriller from Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions will open in theaters on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024,” according to the Wrap.

“Look, all of my movies, I’m trying to give you something for whatever mood you’re in,” Peele told Uproxx when Nope was released last year. “So I think that there is a way to watch this movie in a way that you’re going to come armed for that conversation afterward. There’s also a way to watch this movie where you say, ‘Look, I’ve been working all day, all week. I want to shut off and see some wild stuff.’ Then I want that to be there for you as well, and if you want it all, I want to give the audience that, too.”

