When it comes to directing horror movies, a lot of people think Jordan Peele is three-for-three. Both Get Out and Us were critical and commercial juggernauts, and the same appears to be happening with Nope, his enigmatically-advertised third film, which we now know is his twist on the alien invasion genre. Good for him! But one admirer may have taken his adoration for Peele too far.

On Wednesday, one Peele fan went beyond fulsome praise. “I know this is a hot take but at what point do we declare Jordan Peele the best horror director of all time?” he wrote. “Can you think of another horror director that had 3 great films, let alone 3 in a row? I can’t.”

Of course, a lot of people could think of another horror director with three great films, even in a row. One name that came up a lot: John Carpenter, who’s made many stone cold classics, not only of horror but also thriller and sci-fi. The fan disagreed, writing, “Halloween is a stone cold classic, but the rest of his horror movies aren’t great in my opinion. He has some good ones for sure, but they’re like cult classics in my mind.”

One person who disagreed with him was Jordan Peele himself.

Sorry. I love your enthusiasm but, I will just not tolerate any John Carpenter slander!!! pic.twitter.com/71sVfXAu7S — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) July 20, 2022

“Sir, please put the phone down I beg you,” Peele wrote in a reply, later adding, “Sorry. I love your enthusiasm but, I will just not tolerate any John Carpenter slander!!!” Attached was a modified version of the oft-used gif of Robert Redford in Jeremiah Johnson, with Peele’s face superimposed over top.

It was a real Marshall McLuhan-in-Annie Hall-type moment, which was a fantasy in that film but is a reality in our world, all thanks to social media. So next time you want to praise an artist you love while dissing another, better hope that artist doesn’t catch wind.

In the meantime, why doesn’t mosey on over to Netflix and watch Carpenter’s underrated, masterful Christine — provided you’re still a subscriber. Peele’s Nope, meanwhile, hits theaters Thursday night.