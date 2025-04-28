When Is Jordan Peele’s Next Movie Coming Out?

Question: can you name the last original movie (i.e. not based on pre-existing material) before Ryan Coogler’s Sinners to make over $45 million during its opening weekend at the box office?

I’ll give you a moment while I think about the “surreal montage” again.

Answer: it was in pre-pandemic times, with director Jordan Peele’s second feature Us. Sinners actually surpassed another Peele movie, 2022’s Nope, to set the “biggest opening for an original film post-COVID” record.

Coogler is currently on a well-deserved victory lap, one that could end him with holding an Oscar, but what about Peele? It’s been three years since Nope taught everyone that monkeys and live studio audiences don’t mix — is he working on a new film?