Question: can you name the last original movie (i.e. not based on pre-existing material) before Ryan Coogler’s Sinners to make over $45 million during its opening weekend at the box office?
I’ll give you a moment while I think about the “surreal montage” again.
Answer: it was in pre-pandemic times, with director Jordan Peele’s second feature Us. Sinners actually surpassed another Peele movie, 2022’s Nope, to set the “biggest opening for an original film post-COVID” record.
Coogler is currently on a well-deserved victory lap, one that could end him with holding an Oscar, but what about Peele? It’s been three years since Nope taught everyone that monkeys and live studio audiences don’t mix — is he working on a new film?
When Is Jordan Peele’s Next Movie Coming Out?
Peele has his fourth film lined up, but there’s no plot details or even a title; it’s listed as “Untiled Fourth Film Directed By Jordan Peele” on Universal Studios’ website. There is, however, a release date: October 23, 2026.
“I do feel like my next project is clear to me,” Peele told host Conan O’Brien on a 2024 episode of the Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend podcast. “I’m psyched that I have another film that could be my favorite movie if I make it right.”
Until then, Peele is producing HIM, a mysterious sports horror film from director Justin Tipping (the trailer played before Sinners), and he’s also working with Death Stranding auteur Hideo Kojima on the new video game OD. It looks really weird — and potentially really good.