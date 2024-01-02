Last Spring, Universal Pictures announced that Jordan Peele‘s newest flick would arrive in time for Christmas 2024, and while that might not be happening, Peele has confirmed that a new movie is on the way…at some point. But it will be worth the wait, and the director says it has the possibility of being his “favorite movie” he’s ever made. Behind 2016’s Keanu, probably.

Peele spoke with Conan O’Brien about his upcoming movie, which is obviously taking a bit longer than anticipated. He explained, “It’s been an interesting year because the writer’s strike had had me in a state of listening, and that’s where I need to be,” the writer/director said on the Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend podcast when asked about any upcoming projects.

Even though many movies were delayed during the strikes, Peele knows which direction he’s going for the currently untitled fifth film. He added, “I do feel like my next project is clear to me, and I’m psyched that I have another film that, you know, could be my favorite movie if I make it right.” He will probably make it right.

Peele’s last project was 2022’s Nope which starred Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer. What could make his upcoming film a favorite? Knowing what we know about Peele, we can assume it will be wildly unsettling and possibly disturbing. But still lots of fun!

