One of the most popular memes on the internet is a picture of a burly, bearded mountain man type smiling and nodding as the camera zooms in on his face. It is, of course, a brief moment from the 1972 film Jeremiah Johnson; the mountain man type is, of course, 38-year-old Robert Redford, playing a real-life mountain man. Except perhaps “of course” is not the correct term to use in this case, judging from an article on Splinter released Tuesday that boasts the headline “Did You Know the Nodding Meme Guy Is Robert Freaking Redford???”

So, I learned a little something today: https://t.co/Is15KGcHJY — Nick Martin (@NickA_Martin) July 9, 2019

“I have seen a ton of Redford’s films,” writes the site’s Nick Martin, “and I have seen this meme a million times, but until today I just thought this was some pleasant lumberjack rando. But nope! This blew my mind; I’m sure yours is likewise dripping out of your ear right now.”

Martin may have assumed, wrongly, it was just some “lumberjack rando,” but some had other ideas. The article prompted many on Twitter — their minds similarly blown — to confess they long thought Robert Redford was no less than Zach Galifianakis.