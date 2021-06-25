During a new interview to promote F9 finally revving its way into theaters on Friday, long-time Fast & Furious star Jordana Brewster revealed the actress she most wanted to recruit to the franchise, and almost did until another mega property swooped in. While responding to a question about director Justin Lin’s dream to get Golden Girls legend Betty White behind the wheel, Brewster revealed that she and co-star Michelle Rodriguez were concocting a plan to get Fleabag writer and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge into the cast, but James Bond beat them to the punch. Via The Hollywood Reporter:

We were like, “She would be so awesome.” And then we were like, “Damnit! They snagged her.” I think she would be great, because Tej (Ludacris) and Roman (Tyrese Gibson) bring so much humor. Which I think you need. There’s so much intensity within the film and so many times you watch these six-minute action sequences and you are just like dying. And then Roman and Tej will lighten it up. I feel like Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s British, ironic humor would add a lot.

Hey, maybe there’s still time. Waller-Bridge’s work with Bond is over, and she’s filming Indiana Jones 5 right now, so there might be an opening in her schedule for the next Fast & Furious movie. Better yet, get her in a car with Betty White, and the tickets practically sell themselves. You almost don’t even need the rest of the cast at that point. Let her break the fourth wall. While driving through a real wall. Is anyone writing this down? Vin? Anyone?

