Ahead of the Super Bowl, Universal has released the first full-length trailer for Jurassic World Dominion. You can watch it above. The trailer begins where the second film in the trilogy, 2018’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, left off, with humans and dinosaurs being forced to coexist. Or as Jeff Goldblum’s Ian Malcolm dramatically put it, “We’ve entered a new era. Welcome to Jurassic World.”

What could go wrong? Sure, you have to deal with the occasional T-rex attack, and a Dilophosaurus might spit black goo in your face, as Newman f*cked around and found out. But it gives Chris Pratt the opportunity to look like a character from Yellowstone (but with dinosaurs, which is the only way to make that show’s ratings go even higher), and Blue’s baby raptor is pretty darn cute. All in all, I’d say the pros outweigh the…

Never mind. Here’s the official plot synopsis:

From Jurassic World architect and director Colin Trevorrow, Dominion takes place four years after Isla Nublar has been destroyed. Dinosaurs now live—and hunt—alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history’s most fearsome creatures.

Jurassic World Dominion opens on June 10 and stars Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, BD Wong, DeWanda Wise, Mamoudou Athie, Dichen Lachman, Scott Haze, Campbell Scott, Justice Smith, Daniella Pineda, Omar Sy, and the original Jurassic Park trio of Goldblum, Laura Dern, and Sam Neill. Also, dinosaurs. Lots and lots of dinosaurs.