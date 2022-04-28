The latest trailer for the Endgame of the Jurassic Park franchise is here, with all of your favorite original cast members Laura Dern, Jeff Goldbloom, and Sam Neill returning for the reptilian action film, joining up with Bryce Dallas Howard and Mario (Chris Pratt). And yes! There are dinosaur car chases! And historically accurate dinos with feathers!

Blue, one of the main dino companions from the franchise, has a baby raptor (cute! but murderous) who is kidnapped, which sends the Jurassic crew on a mission to bring her back to her mom. Don’t worry, Jeff Goldblum makes a snarky comment about how silly the whole thing is. Here is the official description, though all of the movies follow the same general premise: dinos get out, and people have to bring them back! Life always finds a way, right?

Dominion takes place four years after Isla Nublar has been destroyed. Dinosaurs now live—and hunt—alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history’s most fearsome creatures.

The movie also features new cast members DeWanda Wise, Mamoudou Athie, Dichen Lachman, Scott Haze, and Campbell Scott. Jurassic World Dominion hits theaters on June 10th. Check out the trailer above.