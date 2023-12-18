Kristen Stewart sounds like a fun hang. The Crimes of the Future actress celebrated getting nominated for an Oscar by golfing (or as she put it, “Let’s go hit some balls into small holes”). She wanted Guy Fieri to officiate her wedding. She might even talk about her “stoner girl comedy,” which she thinks is “really f*cking stupid” (complimentary), after offering you an edible. The latest chapter in the story of Stewart being cool comes from Katy O’Brian, her co-star in the upcoming A24 bodybuilding drama, Love Lies Bleeding.

In April 2022, in response to an aggregated Film Updates tweet about the film “looking to cast its lead for the role of a female bodybuilder,” The Mandalorian actress replied, “I’m free.” She also posted a photo of herself working out.

A convincing argument. Anyway, fast forward to December 2023, when A24 shared the first poster for Love Lies Bleeding. Guess who got the gig:

Trailer for Rose Glass’s LOVE LIES BLEEDING tomorrow pic.twitter.com/GcbpYWf6b8 — A24 (@A24) December 18, 2023

To quote @thisisnotahmad, “she really manifested it.”

O’Brian recently explained how it happened .@LAUFEYS6NS told me about LLB & I made a PowerPoint for casting about why I should get it & told my agent to get me in or I’d riot,” she wrote on X. “I had an audition, callback, chem read, coaching session, & 2 directors sessions before I was like you want me or not. Twas Werk but well worth it.” When a follower asked, “Was that the first time you met Kristen Stewart? How was that?” she replied, “Yeah she was just chilling in the corner so I went over to chat and I told her my car smelled like cat pee cuz my cat peed in it twice and she was like word.”

.@LAUFEYS6NS told me about LLB & I made a PowerPoint for casting about why I should get it & told my agent to get me in or I’d riot. I had an audition, callback, chem read, coaching session, & 2 directors sessions before I was like you want me or not. Twas Werk but well worth it. https://t.co/lVvqoIaLsr — Katy O’Brian (@thekatyo) December 10, 2023

The Muppets were right: Hollywood is a magic store (that smells like cat pee).

Love Lies Bleeding, which was directed by Rose Glass and also stars Jena Malone, Anna Baryshnikov, Dave Franco, and Ed Harris, premieres at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival.