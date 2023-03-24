Keanu Reeves spends months prepping for the intricate action scenes in the John Wick movies, but sometimes, things don’t always go as planned. Case in point, the time Reeves accidentally sliced a dude’s head open.

While promoting the latest (and longest) installment, John Wick: Chapter 4, Reeves talked about what it’s like filming the tightly choreographed fight scenes. Despite working with seasoned professionals, and going through an intense “training camp” for each film, accidents do happen because the whole experience can be grueling — but in a good way.

Via Comic Book:

“Well I mean everyone is pretty tired – but it’s the best kind of tired. It’s like you climbed a mountain now you’re resting; like you finished the game and you won. So in terms of accidents: I made a mistake once – I cut a gentleman’s head open. So that really f*****g sucked (excuse my language).

Only Keanu Reeves can admit to cutting a man’s head open with a sword and casually make it sound like just another day on the job. That said, he did make it a point to stress that safety is a huge priority, which is why accidents have been kept to a minimum.

“All of this to say: that you do have to take care,” Reeves said. “But it’s great that everyone [on set] is watching out for each other. So there’s some bruising and aches and pains, but [imitates official PSA announcement] ‘No humans were harmed in the filming of this motion picture!'”

