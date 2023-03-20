Do You Have To Watch The ‘John Wick’ Movies In Order?

The latest John Wick flick hits theaters this weekend, and from all of the action-heavy trailers and wonderful Keanu anecdotes, you might feel inclined to see John Wick Chapter 4, even if you’re a little unfamiliar with the series.

The films are very straightforward in the sense that they follow a similar formula: John Wick is being summoned back into the world of big-time assassins but there is an overarching plot, and it all begins with a cute puppy. The series brings Wick all around the world wearing fancy suits, encountering dangerous assassins and even meeting Halle Berry, so they are all worth watching.

The first movie, aptly titled John Wick, shows Wick returning to his past life as a hardened killer after the death of his wife. You could just go in knowing that and still have a fun time, but watching the first three films will help you understand all of the lore when it comes to the universe.

John Wick, John Wick: Chapter 2, and John Wick: Chapter 3- Parabellum are the three previous installments in the franchise, and they are all available to stream on Peacock. The streamer will also be the future home of The Continental, the upcoming prequel series based in the infamous assassin hotel.

Along with the Ana de Armas-led spinoff, there is also expected to be a fifth installment in the series, which will hopefully consist of more Keanu and even more violence. But the guns are not necessarily real, so don’t worry.

John Wick Chapter 4 hits theaters on March 24th.