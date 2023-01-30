John Wick: Chapter 4, Succession season four, and Yellowjackets season two all come out during the same weekend in March. But only one of those three will have “car-fu.” No, it’s not Succession, although what a twist if Kendall, Shiv, and Roman physically fight Logan inside one of their rich people-mobiles.

“We took the car-driving to the next level, which I really enjoy,” Keanu Reeves told Total Film about the fourth film in the John Wick series. “There’s 180s, forward-into-reverse 180s, reverse into-forward 270s, drifting… So it was really fun to get a chance to learn those skills, and to play.” John Wick: Chapter 4 promises to be the best Japan-set action movie featuring drifting since the last Japan-set action movie featuring drifting.

Reeves also discussed his physically demanding role yet.

“John Wick: Chapter 4 has the most action of any of the [John Wick] films, which is saying a lot. And it’s more by a good margin. It’s a big show… John Wick: Chapter 4 was the hardest physical role I’ve ever had in my career so far. They really trained me up to be able to have what we call the toolbox.”

John Wick: Chapter 4, which also stars Donnie Yen (who stunt coordinator Scott Rogers praised for his “world-class” ability to “enhance the choreography through his own creativity”), Bill Skarsgård, Laurence Fishburne, Hiroyuki Sanada, Shamier Anderson, Lance Reddick, Rina Sawayama, Scott Adkins, and Ian McShane, opens on March 24.

