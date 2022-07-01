Keanu Reeves is a certified mensch. He acts respectful around his fans; he supports Tibet; and he gives up his seat on the subway. Even grandmas love him. So do his co-workers, including singer Rina Sawayama, who joined the cast of John Wick: Chapter 4.

Sawayama told Metro what it’s like to work with Reeves. “The process of getting into character was awesome though and having someone like Keanu really on your side, looking after you and making sure you’re alright felt great,” she said. “Keanu just has such an ordinariness about him – he’s really down to earth, he’s someone who is so chilled and lovely – just great to hang out with like he’s a family member.”

The “Catch Me in the Air” singer described Reeves as having a “great presence” and recalled a story about training with him. “My favorite memory is looking over to him while we were both training in the same gym and being like, ‘F*ck!’ That was one of my faves – [training] was just so brutal! I loved sharing that moment with him. We were both like, ‘This is horrible.’ But I can’t compare to what he’s done. He’s in the whole movie and I am in a portion of the movie. I don’t know how he does it. He does all his own stunts!”

John Wick: Chapter 4 comes out on March 24, 2023.

(Via Metro)