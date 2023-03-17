Social media is overflowing with love for Lance Reddick after hearing the news that he passed away suddenly at age 60 on Friday. The veteran TV actor delivered noteworthy performances on The Wire, Lost, Fringe, and Bosch, among other projects (he was terrific on Corporate at playing his gravitas for laughs), and he was a beloved fixture in the John Wick movies. In fact, Reddick was in the middle of promoting John Wick: Chapter 4 and had interviews lined up next week to discuss his role in the film.
A welcomed presence in any project, Reddick was always an ace at portraying disgruntled authority figures, but the actor also had a comedic side that he loved to show off whenever he had the chance. That’s probably why one of the most prominent clips that keeps popping up in remembrance posts is his appearance on The Eric Andre Show, where he not only committed to the bit, but seemingly rattled Andre.
RIP Lance Reddick, one of the only people to genuinely rattle Eric Andre pic.twitter.com/Zkjvm8FwfL
— Tom Broome-Jones (@TBroomey) March 17, 2023
Hollywood is only just starting to react to Reddick’s passing. However, his Fringe co-star Kirk Acevodo was quick to remember his old friend.
“I’ve worked with Lance on OZ and then on Fringe,” Acevedo tweeted. “Too many stories and good times with Lance. You’ll be terribly missed. Jesus he was taken way too soon. Rest easy my friend”
DC Studios Chief James Gunn also sent out a tribute to Reddick shortly after the news hit.
Lance Reddick was an incredibly nice guy, and an incredibly talented actor. This is heartbreaking. My love goes out to all his family, friends, and collaborators.
— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 17, 2023
You can see more social media tributes to Reddick below, including more from some of his former co-stars and admirers.
A man of great strength and grace. As talented a musician as he was an actor. The epitome of class. An sudden unexpected sharp painful grief for our artistic family. An unimaginable suffering for his personal family and loved ones. Godspeed my friend. You made your mark here. RIP pic.twitter.com/Xy0pl5c4NR
— Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) March 17, 2023
Lance Reddick was an beautiful and compelling actor. And a beautiful person. He worked with my mom Anne Meara in her play “Afterplay”, playing Raziel, the waiter slash angel of death. He was exquisite in that and all he did.
Nothing is lost. 💙
— Ben Stiller (@BenStiller) March 17, 2023
Shocked and saddened by the news that Lance Reddick has passed away. Truly heartbreaking.
R.I.P. My friend. You will be missed.
God speed.😥
— Isiah Whitlock Jr. (@IsiahWhitlockJr) March 17, 2023
Unacceptable. Death, I want your badge and scythe on my desk at 9am tomorrow. https://t.co/nTG3G1fxlZ
— Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) March 17, 2023
I often think about this story Lance Reddick told about working with Keanu on the newest Wick movie pic.twitter.com/tN3WoWsKUP
— Andrew Woods 🥈 (@JimJarmuschHair) March 17, 2023
Lance Reddick elevated everything that he touched. Sending love to his family and friends. What a tremendous loss. Rest well. pic.twitter.com/CcGHnBpyFd
— Krystina Arielle 🦖 (@KrystinaArielle) March 17, 2023
damn, lance reddick was just one of those actors i expected to be here for the duration. doing great work for as he felt like acting. what a fucking loss
— b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) March 17, 2023
I feel like Lance Reddick was just getting to the prime of his career. What a tremendous loss. RIP. pic.twitter.com/OHXS5S7ozj
— Joe Russo (@joerussotweets) March 17, 2023
Damn. Lance Reddick was one of those dependable, professional and immensely talented character actors who made everything he appeared in infinitely better through the sheer force of his gravitas. A tremendous loss. https://t.co/PFlinBMr1u
— Robert Daniels (@812filmreviews) March 17, 2023
We throw around underrated a lot, but Lance Reddick truly was one of the most underrated actors of our time. I’m going to miss him very much.
Rest in peace, sir. You’ve earned it. pic.twitter.com/RQW6RohLa9
— MaceAhLorian #TheMandalorian (@MaceAhWindu) March 17, 2023
Lance Reddick is the kind of actor that improved every single project just by being there. This loss is immeasurable. May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/dw3aJU3sQw
— BJ Colangelo (@bjcolangelo) March 17, 2023
R.I.P. Lance Reddick, an actor who always felt completely real. Cedric Daniels on The Wire is his greatest achievement, but he was wonderful in Oz, Lost, The Guest, John Wick, Godzilla Vs. Kong… absolutely everything, really. He was one of a kind. pic.twitter.com/zzINqDPUW2
— William Friedkin Truths (@LazlosGhost) March 17, 2023
devastated and heartbroken at the loss of Lance Reddick. hard to put emotions into words right now. prayers to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/bg9IieC32D
— Liam (@LiamTCrowley) March 17, 2023
Lance Reddick was one of one. It doesn’t get better than his performance as Lt. Daniels in The Wire, he will be missed 😔 pic.twitter.com/U3rvl6qKQc
— Oluwajomiloju (@JomiAdeniran) March 17, 2023
Rest in Power, Lance Reddick.
May the Light guide your way. pic.twitter.com/BZVbX1Tk8J
— David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) March 17, 2023
Lance Reddick was such an underrated talent. RIP King 😢 pic.twitter.com/750yFKAtn7
— Dominicc Hardy (@ThaDangerousOne) March 17, 2023
Rest in Peace Lance Reddick. pic.twitter.com/yF9MHeZrtQ
— Geeks of Color (@GeeksOfColor) March 17, 2023
RIP to the great Lance Reddick, a welcome presence in everything from THE WIRE to JOHN WICK to BOSCH.
Lance starred in our first live read, @StephanyFolsom's 1969: A SPACE ODYSSEY – we are so grateful for the time we spent with him.
Thanks for all you shared with us, Lance. pic.twitter.com/397rPm913w
— The Black List (@theblcklst) March 17, 2023
So sad to hear about Lance Reddick. What a wonderful human. He was a frequent guest and supporter of TGA, even recorded promo VOs one year for us. An amazing actor who gave so much to games, gone far too soon. pic.twitter.com/rn0jXnJ8z3
— Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) March 17, 2023
Lance Reddick was an incredible actor who elevated everything he was in. He’ll be greatly missed. pic.twitter.com/GplpPkA0eo
— comedycentral (@ComedyCentral) March 17, 2023
RIP to a legend.