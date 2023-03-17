Social media is overflowing with love for Lance Reddick after hearing the news that he passed away suddenly at age 60 on Friday. The veteran TV actor delivered noteworthy performances on The Wire, Lost, Fringe, and Bosch, among other projects (he was terrific on Corporate at playing his gravitas for laughs), and he was a beloved fixture in the John Wick movies. In fact, Reddick was in the middle of promoting John Wick: Chapter 4 and had interviews lined up next week to discuss his role in the film.

A welcomed presence in any project, Reddick was always an ace at portraying disgruntled authority figures, but the actor also had a comedic side that he loved to show off whenever he had the chance. That’s probably why one of the most prominent clips that keeps popping up in remembrance posts is his appearance on The Eric Andre Show, where he not only committed to the bit, but seemingly rattled Andre.

RIP Lance Reddick, one of the only people to genuinely rattle Eric Andre pic.twitter.com/Zkjvm8FwfL — Tom Broome-Jones (@TBroomey) March 17, 2023

Hollywood is only just starting to react to Reddick’s passing. However, his Fringe co-star Kirk Acevodo was quick to remember his old friend.

Fucccckk!!

Just found out Lance Reddick just passed away. I’ve worked with Lance on OZ and then on Fringe. Too many stories and good times with Lance. You’ll be terribly missed.

Jesus he was taken way too soon.🤦🏻‍♂️ Rest easy my friend🙏🏼🙏🏼❤️ pic.twitter.com/GFgc1hI8dR — KID VICIOUS🔪 (@kirkacevedo) March 17, 2023

DC Studios Chief James Gunn also sent out a tribute to Reddick shortly after the news hit.

Lance Reddick was an incredibly nice guy, and an incredibly talented actor. This is heartbreaking. My love goes out to all his family, friends, and collaborators. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 17, 2023

