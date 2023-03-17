Lance Reddick
Getty Image
TV

The Love For Lance Reddick Is Pouring In As The World Reacts To The Actor’s Sudden Death

Social media is overflowing with love for Lance Reddick after hearing the news that he passed away suddenly at age 60 on Friday. The veteran TV actor delivered noteworthy performances on The Wire, Lost, Fringe, and Bosch, among other projects (he was terrific on Corporate at playing his gravitas for laughs), and he was a beloved fixture in the John Wick movies. In fact, Reddick was in the middle of promoting John Wick: Chapter 4 and had interviews lined up next week to discuss his role in the film.

A welcomed presence in any project, Reddick was always an ace at portraying disgruntled authority figures, but the actor also had a comedic side that he loved to show off whenever he had the chance. That’s probably why one of the most prominent clips that keeps popping up in remembrance posts is his appearance on The Eric Andre Show, where he not only committed to the bit, but seemingly rattled Andre.

Hollywood is only just starting to react to Reddick’s passing. However, his Fringe co-star Kirk Acevodo was quick to remember his old friend.

“I’ve worked with Lance on OZ and then on Fringe,” Acevedo tweeted. “Too many stories and good times with Lance. You’ll be terribly missed. Jesus he was taken way too soon. Rest easy my friend”

DC Studios Chief James Gunn also sent out a tribute to Reddick shortly after the news hit.

“Lance Reddick was an incredibly nice guy, and an incredibly talented actor,” Gunn wrote. “This is heartbreaking. My love goes out to all his family, friends, and collaborators.”

You can see more social media tributes to Reddick below, including more from some of his former co-stars and admirers.

RIP to a legend.

Listen To This
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The Artists To Refresh Your Spring Listening
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×