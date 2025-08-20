It’s a take on the “haunted cabin” sort of story. However, Perkins has proven that he won’t just blandly stick to established tropes, but take the trappings of the situation to a different level. It certainly helps that he has the talented Tatiana Maslany and Rossif Sutherland starring to help realize his vision.

Director Osgood Perkins and distributor Neon have a good thing going. In 2024, they teamed up for Longlegs, and earlier this year, they released the Stephen King adaptation The Monkey. Now they have a third horror flick on the way: Keeper.

Plot

An official synopsis reads, “During an anniversary getaway at a remote cabin, a wife (Tatiana Maslany) is left alone after her husband (Rossif Sutherland) departs, only to confront a sinister presence that exposes the cabin’s chilling past.”

Perkins elaborated in an interview with Inverse:

“Keeper is a relationship horror movie about two people on a weekend to this cabin. She’s a city girl; she’s not used to this kind of thing. They’ve never had this particular intimacy before: To be in the quiet woods, at his place. They both have doubts. Neither one is safe in the relationship, as we all feel, or can feel, in our romantic relationships. They both wonder about the other person. There’s that disconnect that we all suffer in our relationships. And it’s coming to this place and wondering what lives there beyond their own insecurities — their own good sides, bad sides, positive traits, negative traits, where they’re confident, where they’re afraid. But also, what lives there in the horror movie sense? What is in this place that’s going to threaten both of them equally?”

Cast

Tatiana Maslany and Rossif Sutherland lead the movie.

Maslany discussed with Inverse what it was like working with Perkins, saying, “He never made me feel self-conscious about anything. Any choice, no matter what direction it was in — whether it was completely counter to what made sense, or was not what was written, or was just a little bit outside of the box — he was always encouraging that and fueling that, as opposed to trying to keep me in something… an idea of this character, an idea of what acting is, or an idea of what the scene needed.”