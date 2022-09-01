At long last, after months of rumors, Megan Thee Stallion has joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe with an appearance on She-Hulk: Attorney At Law. Her debut on the show was certainly notable, as it included a scene where she and Jen Walters/She-Hulk twerked. It turns out a major reason why that moment happened is because Tatiana Maslany, She-Hulk herself, is a big-time Meg enthusiast.

Kat Coiro, the episode’s director, told TVLine, “The dancing was actually added to the script on the day, because Tatiana was so excited. She’s the world’s biggest Megan Thee Stallion fan and we were like, ‘We’ve gotta give her something,’ so they threw together this dancing scene.”

Maslany laughed and said, “Yeah, that was me! That was all me.” She also said the moment “was a dream come true.” She added, “It was like one of my absolute top moments on set, of anything I’ve ever done. I was shaking and I was nervous, and then the music played and I was like, ‘I’m in a Megan Thee Stallion music video!'”

Coiro also noted that despite all the show’s CGI, that truly was Maslany holding her own as she twerked (wearing a motion-capture suit) with Meg: “Yes, she’s a CGI character in that [scene], but that is all Tatiana twerking, 100 percent.”

