Kevin Bacon Joins The Stacked Cast Of ‘Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley’

According to The Wrap, Kevin Bacon is the latest star to join the stacked cast of Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley. There’s no information on what character he’ll be playing, so it’s unclear whether he’ll need to regrow his outrageously wonderful Cop Car mustache.

The movie, produced by Netflix and Jerry Bruckheimer, has pulled in the original cast including Eddie Murphy, Judge Reinhold, Paul Reiser, John Ashton and Bronson Pinchot.

Has no one called Ronny Cox and Lisa Eilbacher? Time’s a’wasting, Mr. Bruckheimer. Let’s get serious.

The fresh blood includes Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Taylour Paige, and while filming has already started, there will almost certainly not be a plot synopsis until we get a trailer. After all, with a property like this, there’s no reason to give any information because the name and the cast really sell it as is. No doubt it will involve a case so tough that Foley — now thoroughly too old for this shit — will be called in alongside the old gang to nab the bad guys (who is hopefully Kevin Bacon with his Cop Car mustache).

The fourth film of the franchise comes out amid the same nostalgia wave that produced Coming 2 America and Top Gun: Maverick (whose naming convention is 1000% being copied here). Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley will most likely hit Netflix in 2023, and, if it’s popular enough, we can hold out some hope for Beverly Hills Cop: Rosewood to follow shortly after.

