Following the news that Bruce Willis is retiring from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia, a rare brain disorder, fans have been flocking to social media to voice their love and appreciation for the iconic actor. Willis’ ex-wife, Demi Moore, revealed the news of his diagnosis in an Instagram post that’s being met with an outpouring of support:
This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him.
Putting their faith in Willis’ fans was clearly the right call. The actor immediately started trending on Twitter where the tributes are still pouring in like crazy, which shouldn’t be a surprise given Willis’ long career filled with some of the best performances on film.
“I have so much love for Bruce Willis, and am grateful for every character he’s given us,” Seth Green tweeted. “Hugs and love for the whole family- thank you for sharing him with us all.”
“Bless you Bruce Willis!” wrote Rob Liefeld. “Prayers for healing and sincere gratitude for sharing your talents with all of us!”
“Bruce Willis has given us so many iconic characters and great performances across his career. Forever a legend,” Isaac Feldberg tweeted. “Wishing him all the best, and I hope he enjoys retirement.”
“When Bruce Willis was on it, there were few who were better,” wrote Robert Daniels. “An under appreciated dramatic force, an unlikely comedic presence, a sterling leading man. He could do anything and did everything in the movies. I’m going to miss seeing him on the silver screen.”
You can see more reactions to Bruce Willis retiring below, and trust us when we say this is barely a drop in the bucket compared to all of the support out there:
(Via Demi Moore on Instagram)