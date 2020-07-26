Kevin Smith’s Saturday night Comic-Con panel is a San Diego tradition, even if the event didn’t actually take place in California this year. The Comic-Con@Home event still had An Evening with the director, which featured a livestream with a number of announcements and fun. But it also gave us a trailer for the horror movie Killroy Was Here.

The film, which featured plenty of gore and the usual Smith style, takes the World War II graffiti and makes it a human flesh-hungry killing machine finding victims in an extremely odd American town.

The movie was made with students from Ringling School of Art and Design in Sarasota, Florida. Smith spoke there a few years ago and started working with them, though the film did get put on the shelf thanks to the Jay And Silent Bob Reboot and some health issues for Smith.

Something else the panel revealed was the Netflix animated show Masters of the Universe: Revelation, which is a follow-up to the 1980s cartoon. Smith didn’t reveal a release date for the comic, but did talk about the show and what to expect once it hits the service.

“It’s not us reinventing it, it’s not us going, ‘Hey man, everything you knew about He-Man is wrong,'” Smith said. “It’s literally us telling the next story in that series of stories.”