Back when non-superhero movies had a chance at the box office, Knives Out made over $300 million and was nominated for an Academy Award. A big reason for the film’s success — besides it being really good, the power of Ana de Armas, and Chris Evans’ iconic sweater — was how rewatchable it is. As soon as the end credits hit, I wanted to watch the doughnut scene again. A few days later, I did exactly that (30 bucks of that $300 million is from me — you’re welcome, Rian), and it was as good the second time.

But there won’t be any wait to re-watch Knives Out 2: it’s coming out on Netflix in 2022.

Variety reports that the “hotly-anticipated sequel is expected to release in theaters and the streaming platform in the last quarter of 2022. In addition, the film is expected to also make a festival run before its release, although it’s unknown which ones it’s expected to debut at. With this added layer, we can expect the sequel to be a possible awards hopeful for Netflix next year.” Netflix released possible Best Picture contenders The Power of the Dog, The Lost Daughter, and tick, tick… BOOM! in the final fourth of 2021, so the streaming service has hope that Johnson can recapture the magic of the original.

He’s already re-captured a great cast. Daniel Craig is back from the first Knives Out, and this time, he’s joined by Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Kate Hudson, Madelyn Cline, Jessica Henwick, Ethan Hawke, and Dave Bautista. The real mystery of Knives Out 2: will Bautista wear his tiny glasses again?

