There’s more than one Princess Diana portrayal to be had these days. Emma Corrin did capture a Golden Globe for her role in blowing up the fairy tale with The Crown‘s fourth season, but there’s a movie version brewing out there too. And for anyone who may have been skeptical about Kristen Stewart taking on the People’s Princess in Pablo Larrain’s Spencer, well, there are at least a few photos that show that she’s disappearing (albeit silently) into the role.

That is to say, there’s been one Shy-Di image already, but above, Stewart shows off the infamous sapphire engagement ring that now belongs to Great Britain’s Duchess Kate. She’s also got the slight smirk (although never nefarious) going on and the styling seems to be on point. Production continues on the film (it’s on the final leg) that zeroes in on the weekend that Diana decided to divorce Prince Charles. This decision followed a disastrous Christmas holiday with the Royal Family in Sandringham. From the synopsis:

December, 1991: The Prince and Princess of Wales’ marriage has long since grown cold. Though rumours of affairs and a divorce abound, peace is ordained for the Christmas festivities at Sandringham Estate. There’s eating and drinking, shooting and hunting. Diana knows the game. This year, things will be a whole lot different.

Spencer will co-star Sally Hawkins and Sean Harris, and Jack Farthing (Poldark, Official Secrets) has been announced to play Prince Charles. The film is set for a fall 2021 arrival, ahead of the 2022 25th anniversary of Diana’s death.