Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon have written one (very good) movie together. It’s called The Big Sick, and it was nominated for Best Original Screenplay at the Oscars. Not bad! Nanjiani, newly ripped for Marvel’s Eternals (out this November), and Gordon have announced their next collaboration, but if the married couple get nominated for an another Oscar, it will be in the Adapted Screenplay category.

The Little America co-creators are writing the adaptation of The Doubtful Guest, based on Edward Gorey’s book of the same name. “The story of the book is set in a turn-of-the-century manor and follows a mysterious, mischievous creature — in this case, a penguin-like thing — whose unannounced and unwelcome arrival at a family’s home brings trouble and chaos,” the Wrap reports. Andy Muschietti (It) is attached as director:

“The Doubtful Guest” was Gorey’s third book, and its artwork and story continued the late author’s tradition of surrealist and absurd storytelling combined with nonsense writing and verse. And though the illustrated short contains only 14 pages, each with an image and an odd rhyming couplet, the film is being developed as a live-action feature.

I am unfamiliar with this book, but if The Big Sick star Ray Romano doesn’t play the “penguin-like thing,” I will be very disappointed.

(Via the Wrap)