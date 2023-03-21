As the cast of John Wick: Chapter 4 sported blue ribbons to honor the passing of their co-star and prolific actor Lance Reddick, who died last week at the age of 60, Laurence Fishburne became teary-eyed while discussing his friend’s absence. Fishburne referred to Reddick as “the heart of these movies in many ways” while becoming emotional on the red carpet.

“We lost our brother,” Fishburne said. “But we made a beautiful movie, it’s the best of all of them, and I think people are going to love it and that’s what it’s about, right? He wouldn’t want us to not do this.”

Laurence Fishburne tears up while remembering Lance Reddick at the #JohnWick4 premiere pic.twitter.com/5QSw9F1Aue — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 21, 2023

Director Chad Stahelski also opened up about Reddick’s loss by sharing an anecdote about the very first scene they shot together for the first film. Via The Hollywood Reporter:

“Lance walked in the first day in the suit, and we stood up and we were like, ‘OK, take one,’ and it was good; take two and he was like, ‘What can I do better?’ And we were like, ‘Lance we really don’t know what we’re doing but please help us,” said Stahelski. “He just mentored us through the first day of shooting with him. He was so kind, so generous, and we still joke about it today. He’s always been the most collaborative, most positive guy I’ve ever met.”

But it was Keanu Reeves who succinctly, yet perfectly, summed up the feelings of the whole cast.

“Lance was a beautiful person, [a] special artist, a man of grace and dignity, and such a passion for his craft,” Reeves told Deadline. “It f***ing sucks he’s not here.”

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)