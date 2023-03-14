Leonardo DiCaprio was once asked to name his favorite role of his. “If I had to choose one, it would probably be The Aviator, playing Howard Hughes,” he said in 2012. If the same question was posed to DiCaprio now, he might have a different answer: another Martin Scorsese movie.

During a masterclass for Qatar’s Doha Film Institute this week, Killers of the Flower Moon costume designer Jacqueline West discussed a conversation she had with DiCaprio about the Apple TV+ movie. “I was talking to Leo about it. We had lunch before I came here. He said, ‘Jackie, I think we worked on a masterpiece.’ I thought for Leo to say that, was something. He doesn’t say that lightly. He has been in the business since he was a little boy,” she said.

You can tell West is close with DiCaprio (they worked on The Revenant together) by the fact that she calls him “Leo.” That familiarity has to be earned, unlike calling Martin Scorsese “Marty.” That’s fun for everyone.

West also said that Killers of the Flower Moon, about a series of murders in Oklahoma’s Osage Nation in the 1920s, “follows the book, and the book was totally captivating. The native cast was incredible and the acting, Lily Gladstone is incredible. The images were thrilling. It looks amazing.”

Killers of the Flower Moon is set to premiere later this year.

