The live-action Little Mermaid movie has seemingly been in production forever. Remember when Harry Styles was in talks to place Prince Eric? That was almost four years ago! Time flies when you’re living in a simulation.

Last year, fans got a first glimpse of Halle Bailey as the Disney princess who gives up her voice in order to live among the people, kind of like what Prince Harry tried to do before he just went and told us everything anyway. We finally have a first trailer for the inevitable blockbuster that will hit theaters just in time for Memorial Day weekend, which shows off the highly anticipated reveal of Melissa McCarthy as Ursula.

The adaptation will feature an ensemble cast led by Bailey, along with Daveed Diggs, Javier Bardem, Jacob Tremblay, and Awkwafina. But the role everyone is talking about is McCarthy as the evil sea with Ursula who manages to trick the young mermaid into giving up her Grammy-nominated voice.

McCarthy beat out Lizzo for the gig after the pop star said she fumbled the audition by wanting to “make Ursula a THOT.” While McCarthy might not have the same amount of enthusiasm, she does have an evil laugh and a whole slew of fans who are ready for her villainous debut. Even though we got one split second of one (very dark) glimpse at the sea witch, it was enough to set the excitement into full gear.

MELISSA MCCARTHY MY GOD pic.twitter.com/fGqh9e8t0p — jay (they/them) (@IsJayOhKay) February 15, 2023

Oh you already know melissa mccarthy is going to KILL it as Ursula. Omg can’t wait for the Little Mermaid! https://t.co/3vnsEK352W — WALEE!🖤 (@SpicyAABoy) February 15, 2023

Ursula in the little mermaid teaser pic.twitter.com/QrfBZKPtYV — Vulture (@vulture) February 15, 2023

She’s going to be too powerful, I fear https://t.co/YIdAXSlXcQ — Emily Kranking (@emilykranking) February 15, 2023

Wow, Melissa's Ursula laugh did for me, it just screams URSULA! https://t.co/1T0WaYiZAe — Skyler Shuler (@SkylerShuler) February 15, 2023

The laugh took it for me. Give Melissa McCarthy her flowers already https://t.co/NbFRs4bdM6 — Kai ✨ (@Kail4yn) February 15, 2023

Yes, many people are ready for her underwater reign, but others are looking to get their eyes checked since that trailer is too dang dark! Haven’t we been through this? It did not go unnoticed.

First peek at Melissa McCarthy as Ursula in ‘THE LITTLE MERMAID’. pic.twitter.com/agpfClOfuO — Sergio Muñoz Esquer (@ElSergioMunoz) February 15, 2023

Immediately opened brightness setting on my phone only to see that it was set at full and I still can’t see anything. https://t.co/ncuCMWH0D5 — Ursula Muñoz S. (@UrsulaMunozS13) February 15, 2023

I don't see anything here. https://t.co/KgQyLUobZk — Daniel S. Levine (@dsl89) February 15, 2023

Feel like I'm being pranked here https://t.co/pmwIS9qHOA — m (@em_dash01) February 15, 2023

Here’s to hoping they can upgrade that contrast and saturation a little bit by May 26th.