Disney has revealed the first look at the upcoming live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid. Today at Disney’s D23 expo, where fans got an exclusive preview of the company’s upcoming movies, series, and projects, The Little Mermaid director Rob Marshall revealed the teaser clip to a large audience, as reported by Variety.

In the clip, rushing waves splash across the screen, as the familiar harp intro to the movie’s iconic song, “Part Of Your World,” plays in the background. Fish swim throughout the ocean, amid various trenches, and toward the end, singer and actress Halle Bailey is seen as Ariel.

“Out of the sea, wish I could be, part of that world,” Bailey sings, donning Ariel’s red hair, purple seashell bikini, and green tail fin.

After Marshall shared the clip, Bailey arrived to the stage at the expo to roaring applause from the audience. Bailey revealed that the “Part Of Your World” number took three days to film, however, she channeled a younger, imaginative version of herself throughout the entire production process.

“Swimming in the pool, imagining I was a mermaid, I never thought I could see that come to life,” Bailey said.

The Little Mermaid arrives to theaters May 26, 2023.

Check out the first teaser above.