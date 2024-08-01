There she is! The birthday girl! That’s You! If you were born on the 14th, of course.

If you haven’t seen Longlegs yet, and you just so happened to be born on the 14th of the month, then it’s your lucky day. If you have seen the movie, then hopefully you have been meeting with a good therapist since then.

As part of a new promotion, From August 1st to August 4th, fans born on the 14th of any month can head to Atom Tickets to secure one free ticket to Longlegs per customer, while supplies last.

Longlegs follows Maika Monroe as a rookie agent tasked with hunting down a very eerie serial killer, played by Nicolas Cage. One of the things his victims has in common is their birthdate: all of them were born on the 14th of the month.

The movie managed to bring in an impressive $22.6 million during its opening weekend last month, a record for its distributor, Neon. Unfortunately, it wasn’t able to overpower Bob, Stuart, and Kevin of Despicable Me 4, who secured the number one spot. But Neon was a good sport, and celebrated being the “#1 movie in America”….after Despicable Me 4. If any of the minions were born on the 14th, they can go see their competitor for free! Hail Minions!