Move over, Annabelle, there’s a new creepy doll — and she’s got sick dance moves.

The first trailer for M3GAN, the upcoming Blumhouse horror movie about a mom who gives her daughter a life-like doll that will do anything to protect her, went viral for its Taylor Swift remix and TikTok-inspired dancing from M3GAN (which stands for Model 3 Generative Android). She’s a meme, and an icon. Honestly? Good for her. Murder dolls are — get ready for a hot take — bad… unless they look like yassified Elizabeth Olsen.

You can watch the new trailer above. Here’s the official plot synopsis:

M3GAN is a marvel of artificial intelligence, a life-like doll programmed to be a child’s greatest companion and a parent’s greatest ally. Designed by brilliant toy-company roboticist Gemma, M3GAN can listen and watch and learn as she becomes friend and teacher, playmate and protector, for the child she is bonded to. When Gemma suddenly becomes the caretaker of her orphaned 8-year-old niece, Cady, Gemma’s unsure and unprepared to be a parent. Under intense pressure at work, Gemma decides to pair her M3GAN prototype with Cady in an attempt to resolve both problems—a decision that will have unimaginable consequences.

The James Wan-produced M3GAN, which stars Allison Williams, Violet McGraw, Ronny Chieng and Brian Jordan Alvarez, opens on January 6, 2023.