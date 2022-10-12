m3gan 2023 trailer
Taylor Swift’s ‘It’s Nice To Have A Friend’ Gets A Suitably Spooky Remix in James Wan’s ‘M3GAN’ Trailer

While we’re a little over a week away from Taylor Swift‘s 10th studio album, Midnights. But in the meantime, Swifties can hear a frightening update of a fan-favorite track from her 2019 album, Lover.

In the trailer for James Wan’s upcoming film, M3GAN, a woman named Gemma (Allison Williams) takes in her niece, Cady (Violet McGraw) after Cady’s parents die. Gemma struggles to comfort her niece, so she decides to introduce Cady to an AI doll named M3GAN (Model 3 Generative Android), which she is developing for work. Cady and M3GAN quickly form a sister-like connection. So much so, M3GAN will go to extremes to protect Cady.

Throughout the trailer, we hear Swift’s “It’s Nice To Have A Friend.” In the beginning, we hear the version of “It’s Nice To Have A Friend” as it is heard on Lover, but as Cady and M3GAN grow closer, the sound of the song becomes more and more ominous.

James Blum produced the film, alongside Wan, and Gerard Johnstone is M3GAN‘s director. The film’s screenplay was written by Akela Cooper (American Horror Story, Grimm) and was adapted from a story by Wan and Cooper.

Check out the trailer for M3GAN above.

M3GAN arrives in theaters 1/13/2023.

