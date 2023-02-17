You’ll Be Able To Watch The ‘Way Gorier’ Version Of ‘M3GAN’ Very Soon

M3GAN had a good run (on all fours).

The murder doll movie is currently 2023’s highest-grossing movie at the domestic box office, but that will change by the end of the weekend with the release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Not even M3GAN can stop the Marvel machine.

Universal Pictures should re-release M3GAN into theaters with the unrated cut to juice the numbers (and/or build M3GAN Land at Universal Studios), but instead, we’ll get to see M3GAN the way it was meant to be seen — a.k.a. more violence — at home soon.

Released into theaters with a PG-13 rating, we had been hearing than an Unrated version of box office hit M3GAN was on the way, and indeed it has been officially announced today. M3GAN arrives on Digital February 24 and on Blu-ray & DVD March 21, including the Theatrical Version and the Unrated Edition!

Screenwriter Akela Cooper previously teased the unrated version in an interview with the Los Angeles Times. “No shade to Universal, love them, and I understand that once the trailer went viral, teenagers got involved and you want them to be able to see it. There should be an unrated version at some point,” she said. “I heard it is on the books. But yes, it was way gorier. Her body count in the script was higher than in the movie.”

M3GAN is coming for other franchises next.

(Via Bloody Disgusting)