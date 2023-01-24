The Drew Barrymore Show created one of 2022’s most chaotic moments on TV. It’s still early, but it looks like Drew has done it again in 2023.

Allison Williams, who co-announced the Oscar nominations this morning, will drop by The Drew Barrymore Show tomorrow, Wednesday the 25th, to discuss M3GAN, the highest-grossing movie of the year. As it should be. Barrymore dressed up as the murder doll and conducted the interview with Williams in character. “The number one rule, if you are a true M3GAN, is can you run but on all fours?” the Girls actress asked. “Well, I don’t know, you programmed me,” DR3W said. “Let’s see if I can.” She’s a natural.

.@DrewBarrymore surprises Allison Williams as @meetM3GAN TOMORROW (1/25) on our show! Find out how you can watch: https://t.co/sM7OB9ldEe pic.twitter.com/bDJ0V7hl26 — The Drew Barrymore Show (@DrewBarrymoreTV) January 24, 2023

The creepiest moment of the clip isn’t DR3W-as-gay icon M3GAN running on all fours — it’s when DR3W’s contacts shift, er, malfunction and she attempts to fix them. Williams is a good sport to play along with Barrymore’s charming commitment to the bit. Maybe next year, someone will announce her name on Oscar nomination morning? (Probably not, but it’s never too early to start the M3GAN for Best Picture campaign.)

M3GAN is still in theaters (and a sequel is on the way) but it’s also available on VOD beginning today.

Oh, and Drew did the dance.

Bless her.