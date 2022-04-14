As long as he stays (in a galaxy) far, far away from the Millennium Falcon, Harrison Ford is an indestructible “monster of a man.”

That’s according to his Indiana Jones 5 co-star Mads Mikkelsen in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter. “It was the first time I met him, and he’s an insanely powerful person,” the Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore star said after being asked about Ford’s shoulder injury on the film’s set. “Not just as an actor, but physically.” Mikkelsen then told a story about the first of day of shooting. “It was a night shoot,” he said, “then we stopped at 5 a.m. — and then he got on his mountain bike and went biking for 50 kilometers [31 miles]. Harrison is a monster of a man, a very nice monster.” (Something tells me Mads doesn’t have to worry about Ford going method.)

Mikkelsen wouldn’t reveal who he’s playing in Indiana Jones 5… but, come on, it’s Mads Mikkelsen. He’s obviously the villain who you can’t help but root for (and be a little turned on by). He did, however, say that the film will go “heavily back to the first and second film and getting that original feel, the original Indy, something dense and epic.”

More poisoned dates, rope bridges, and heart ripping; less aliens. I’m in. Indiana Jones 5 is expected to open on June 30, 2023 (when Harrison Ford is 80).

(Via the Hollywood Reporter)